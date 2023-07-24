Adapted Kayaking Event to take place Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The 16th annual Adapted Kayaking Event is scheduled for July 29 to promote accessible kayaking for people with disabilities.

The event will be at Nepco Lake County Park in Wisconsin Rapids from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Multiple vendors will attend with information as well as food and beverages.

This is Midstate Independent Living Choices’s largest and most anticipated events of the year with the goal of providing individuals with disabilities access to recreational activities.

The event is free to any person with a disability as well as their families and caregivers.

Registration is encouraged. To register, click here.

More information can be found on their Facebook page.

