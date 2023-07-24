News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

3 women killed, baby wounded in shooting at Tulsa apartment

This mug shot provided by the Tulsa County Detention Center shows Caleb Venson. Venson was...
This mug shot provided by the Tulsa County Detention Center shows Caleb Venson. Venson was arrested Monday, July 24, 2023, on three complaints of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and shooting with intent to kill after the bodies of three women were found dead inside a Tulsa, Okla., apartment, police said in a news release. An infant was found shot and wounded inside the apartment and is expected to survive after undergoing surgery, police said.(Tulsa County Detention Center via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Three women were shot and killed and a baby wounded during a shooting early Tuesday at a Tulsa apartment complex, Tulsa police said.

Officers responded about 6:30 a.m. Monday to a report of a triple killing at Wood Creek Apartments in east Tulsa and found three women dead inside, police said in a press release. An infant who had also been shot was found next to one of the women.

Police say the infant underwent surgery and was expected to survive. A 13-year-old boy was inside the apartment and hid in a back bedroom when he heard the gunshots, police said, adding that Venson forced the boy out of his bedroom and “was then very remorseful of his actions.” The boy managed to escape out of an apartment window and called for help, police said.

Police identified the dead women as Ashley Atwell, 38; Annaway Mackey, 20; and Sara Gonzales, 19.

The ex-boyfriend of one of the women, Caleb Venson, was arrested on three complaints of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and shooting with intent to kill, police said.

Venson was being held without bond, jail records show. Formal charges had not been filed late Monday, and jail records don’t indicate the name of an attorney who could speak on Venson’s behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot conditions are likely Tuesday to Friday.
First Alert Weather: Hottest days of the year expected this week
Minocqua Brewing Company
Future of Minocqua Brewing Company up in the air
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Incredible true story on the fight against child trafficking
Film ‘Sound of Freedom’ surprises many by grossing $100M despite criticism
Wausau Police are searching for a person of interest in the shooting. That person is identified...
Wausau PD issues warrant for 17-year-old following shooting on 3rd Avenue

Latest News

A father in Texas broke his vehicle's windshield to save his infant locked inside.
Desperate father breaks windshield to rescue his infant trapped inside locked car
Sam and Joey Hauser at Sam Hauser's Basketball Camp in Stevens Point
Sam Hauser hosts 2nd annual ‘Sam Hauser Basketball Camp’ in Stevens Point
Desperate father breaks windshield to rescue his infant trapped inside locked car
Taylor Schabusiness listens to opening statements at her trial in Green Bay
Testimony begins in Taylor Schabusiness murder trial