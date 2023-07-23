State Park Speedway hosts 43rd annual Larry Detjens Memorial

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On a perfect night for racing in Wausau, race fans were treated to a full night on the track as part of the 43rd annual Larry Detjens Memorial. The main event was won by Wausau’s own Brock Heinrich in the Larry Detjens Memorial 125 as part of the ASA Midwest Tour.

Heinrich would finish with a 0.397-second gap between him and second-place finisher Jevin Guralski of Wausau. Merrill’s Levon Van Der Geest finished third while Luke Fenhaus would place fourth.

For a look at the entirety of the results, visit here. For the results of all the weekend’s races, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.