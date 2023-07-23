News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

State Park Speedway hosts 43rd annual Larry Detjens Memorial

Wausau native Brock Heinrich would win the main event as part of the ASA Midwest Tour
A total of 18 drivers competed in the main even Larry Detjens Memorial 125 at State Park...
A total of 18 drivers competed in the main even Larry Detjens Memorial 125 at State Park Speedway Saturday.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On a perfect night for racing in Wausau, race fans were treated to a full night on the track as part of the 43rd annual Larry Detjens Memorial. The main event was won by Wausau’s own Brock Heinrich in the Larry Detjens Memorial 125 as part of the ASA Midwest Tour.

Heinrich would finish with a 0.397-second gap between him and second-place finisher Jevin Guralski of Wausau. Merrill’s Levon Van Der Geest finished third while Luke Fenhaus would place fourth.

For a look at the entirety of the results, visit here. For the results of all the weekend’s races, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minocqua Brewing Company
Future of Minocqua Brewing Company up in the air
Winning Powerball tickets sold in Grand Chute, Hayward, Green Bay and Appleton
Traffic on Rib Mountain Drive.
Rib Mountain ready to welcome Jersey Mike’s, still holding out hope for Chick-fil-A
Charles LaHam, 70
UPDATE: Oneida County man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
Rescue operation on Green Lake for missing man on July 21, 2023
Rescuers found the body of a missing boater in Big Green Lake

Latest News

Greenwood Hills Country Club in Wausau is hosting the annual tournament.
Golfers tee off for first round of Mark Zelich Golf Classic
Drake Frize threw five innings, allowing just one run in the 6-2 win over Battle Creek Friday.
Rafters get back on track with win over Battle Creek
Battle Creek Battle Jacks vs Rafters
Battle Creek Battle Jacks vs Rafters
Aaron Rodgers and Joe Pavelski
Rodgers asks Plover native Pavelski for advice during transition to Jets