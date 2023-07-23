News and First Alert Weather App
Jackrabbits sink Chucks in extra innings

By Wausau Woodchucks
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -After tying the game in the ninth, Wausau was not able to complete the comeback Saturday night at Athletic Park.

Down 7-5, Jake Baker hit a two-RBI single in the ninth to tie the game to force extras – but that is where Kokomo would shine.

After three walks to start the inning, the Jackrabbits would take a 12-7 lead after scoring five runs in the frame.

The Woodchucks would score one in the tenth from a Jesse Donohoe RBI single but would end up falling by a score of 12-8.

The Woodchucks scored five of the eight runs in the first inning, with two runs each being driven in by Colin Brueggemann and Mike Adair. Brueggemann also hit two doubles in Saturday’s loss.

Dalton Pearson had his 18th multi-hit game of the season, going 2/6.

Wausau welcomes in the Kokomo Jackrabbits again Sunday, July 23 for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch and the final game before the All-Star break. It’ll be a family fun day and the hilarious heelers will be at Athletic Park.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

