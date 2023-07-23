News and First Alert Weather App
Golfers tee off for first round of Mark Zelich Golf Classic

The event is being held at Greenwood Hills Country Club in Wausau
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Day one of the Mark Zelich Golf Classic is in the books as five divisions of golfers teed off Saturday in Wausau. Greenwood Hill Country Club hosted the annual event, honoring longtime NewsChannel 7 sports anchor Mark Zelich.

The competition was split into five divisions and was open to all golfers. Josh Denk is playing in the event for the fifth straight year. The Weston native said events like this are important for local golfers in the area.

“I think it’s great because otherwise, we don’t have a lot of good amateur golf events for us to play something like this,” said Denk. “I think it’s important we keep this up.”

Wausau native Kongsaden Khammanivong echoed that sentiment, as he’s playing in the event for the third straight year. Despite it being a tricky course, he feels it’s the best chance he has to compete.

“Just the competitiveness of the players, a good golf course that we play on,” said Khammanivong. “Not too many good golf courses that we get to play on so that’s one of the reasons. Just compete with the guys that you know.”

The second and final round of the tournament begins Sunday. For a look at the leaderboards, visit here.

