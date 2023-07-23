First Alert Weather: Hottest days of the year expected this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We are now a little over a month into summer and the upcoming week could feature the hottest conditions in North Central Wisconsin for the entire year. Wildfire smoke from Canada will bring hazy skies to at least the northern half of the region on Sunday, but it does remain dry. A chance on Monday for some showers or storms, especially in the afternoon. First Alert Weather Days for extreme heat are likely Wednesday to Friday with highs in the 90s and heat index values that could peak in the triple digits at times during the afternoon hours.

Hazy sun mixed with some clouds and warm on Sunday. (WSAW)

After a reprieve of dealing with the wildfire smoke from Canada, the hazy sky conditions will make a comeback on Sunday in at least the northern half of the area. Sunshine will be mixed with some clouds, with a warm afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Hazy due to wildfire smoke on Sunday in the northern half of the area. (WSAW)

Wildfire smoke will cause hazy skies Sunday and Monday in the northern half of the area. (WSAW)

A few clouds Sunday night, still hazy north. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Partly sunny on Monday with chances of showers and storms, especially during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

A few showers and storms are possible Monday afternoon. (WSAW)

The mercury will be on the rise as the week goes on. Partly cloudy, hot, and a bit humid on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The heat wave hits its peak Wednesday and Thursday. More sun than clouds, hot, and humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s to low 100s during the afternoon hours. Staying hot Friday with scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s. First Alert Weather Days for extreme heat will likely be issued for Wednesday to Friday for the entire area. Plan now to find ways to stay cool this week, including enjoying air conditioning, or finding places that offer it, wearing light colored clothing, and staying hydrated.

Hot and humid this week with a heat wave settling in across North Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

Showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the start of next weekend on Saturday. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Sunday is partly cloudy and seasonably warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

