Christmas in July charity ride returns to give back to Marshfield Children’s Hospital

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Hundreds of bikers traveled from Marshfield to Wausau in support of the 9th Annual Christmas in July charity ride. The event supports the Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

Since opening its doors in 2019, Bull Falls Harley Davidson has been a part of charity ride for a good cause.

“It’s about there being a need in our community and us hearing that need and fulfilling it,” said Pookie Rosa, the director of marketing and events at Bull Falls Harley Davidson. “Upgrades in the teen room, or different supplies that the kids need. These kids are often there long term.”

The day began at the Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

“When you see a line of 100-200 cycles coming down St. Joeseph’s Avenue and revving their motors, we have kids that are in their rooms that can’t come down and they can listen from up there and actually hear and see what’s going on,” said Heidi Giese, the manager of child life and expressive therapy at the Marshfield Children’s Hospital. “It’s just absolutely amazing.”

While the excitement was high, so were the emotions.

“They get there and they see all of these kids and it’s so emotional for all of them,” said Rosa. “Because the kids come outside, they get to see the bikers roll in, Santa Claus is there. It’s a day they don’t forget.”

Even after nine years of Christmas in July charity, the event never gets old.

“We just look forward to it every year because we know that patients and families are really going to have a fun day with it,” said Giese. “And the riders!”

“Seeing the community come together for an event that is this impactful is just unbelievable,” said Rosa.

The Marshfield Children’s Hospital is always looking to take donations of new toys or money. To support the children’s hospital, click here. To support Christmas in July, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.