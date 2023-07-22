Rib Mountain ready to welcome Jersey Mike’s, still holding out hope for Chick-fil-A

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been years in the making and there’s one chicken chain on everybody’s mind in Rib Mountain. The traffic study for a potential Chick-fil-A is done and Rib Mountain has found out they can handle a Chick-fil-A on Rib Mountain Drive.

Right now, Rib Mountain is in the process of becoming a village, which is great news for Chick-fil-A fans.

“As you become incorporated, whether it’s a village or a city, I believe a lot of folks understand you do have a lot more say and control over a lot of the decisions made,” said Rib Mountain Community Development Director Jared Grande. “Where if you’re a town there’s certain aspects that either Marathon County or other jurisdictions maybe have a say over how things get developed.”

If a Chick-fil-A does makes its way here, they’re likely to bring along a friend.

“Back in March, I think there was a pre-application discussion that the developers had on the Olson Carpet site and that would include both a Chick-fil-A and a Chipotle located on that,” Grande added.

As for Jersey Mikes, this is one sub-shop Grande has lots of faith in.

“We have applications for signage and interior remodels, so we haven’t had direct conversation with them, but there is the vacancy at the Starbucks and Sleep Number building here,” he said. “So, everything that we’re looking at is that it will be a go.”

Now that the traffic study is complete, Rib Mountain will continue to throw out ideas for continued growth.

“The development team that we’re working with received that, so I think as previously mentioned we are going to continue working with them and seeing what that can hopefully yield for the site and development,” said Grande.

Grande said he’s excited to continue developing Rib Mountain and one of the ideas is to make Rib Mountain Drive more of a destination rest stop by adding more food options.

