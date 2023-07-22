News and First Alert Weather App
Rafters get back on track with win over Battle Creek

Wisconsin Rapids rode a five-run third inning to a 6-2 win Friday
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids got back on the winning track Friday, thanks to a 6-2 win over Battle Creek at Witter Field. The win snapped a five-game skid for the Rafters.

The Battle Jacks struck first with a run in the first after a wild pitch. However, the Rafters wouldn’t take too long to strike. Rapids used a five-run third inning to take firm control of the game, headlined by RBI base hits from Ryan Johnson and Kyle Carlson. Despite scoring five runs in the frame, the Rafters only had two hits in the inning.

The home side was anchored by their pitching the rest of the way. Drake Frize picked up the win, tossing five innings while only allowing one run. A combination of Mitchell Wittkamp, William Haberstock and Julian Tristan carried the Rafters the rest of the way.

Wisconsin Rapids improved to 8-10 in the back half with the win. They’re next in action Saturday at Fond du Lac.

