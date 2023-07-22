Missing Oneida County man believed to have memory impairment

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a Rhinelander man who is missing and believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Charles LaHam, 70, was last seen in the Egg Harbor area around 4:30 p.m. Friday while visiting a friend. LaHam left to go back to his home in Rhinelander and got lost.

LaHam is 5 feet 10 inches with brown eyes and gray or partially gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, and a black hat.

He was also driving a 2016 silver Nissan Rogue SUV with Wisconsin license plate #455FKB.

If you have any information about LaHam, contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5201. For emergencies call 911.

