First Alert Weather: Wildfire smoke returns, hottest days of summer ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We are one month into the summer season on the calendar, and on cue, the hottest days of the year could be upon us in North Central Wisconsin in the week ahead. Showers and storms in parts of the area Saturday evening will exit after sunset with some clouds into Sunday. Dry to end the weekend but temps will be rising for the next few days. Highs hitting 90 degrees starting Tuesday in Central Wisconsin and the Northwoods Wednesday. The heat wave is expected to last until Friday. Feel like temps will be well into the 90s to around 100 degrees during the afternoon hours mid to late week. The next best risk of storms could be late week into next weekend, some of which could be strong to severe.

Showers & storms winding down this evening, partly cloudy into Sunday morning with patchy fog possible. (WSAW)

Parts of the region picked up showers and storms Saturday evening. These storms were not severe but produced downpours, lightning, gusty winds, and small hail in a few spots. The wet weather will be moving out after 9 PM with a partly cloudy sky overnight into Sunday morning. Some patchy fog is possible. Lows by daybreak Sunday in the mid 50s to around 60.

Sun mixed with clouds and warm Sunday. (WSAW)

A fair amount of sunshine and warm on Sunday. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Wildfire smoke from Canada will once again move back into the northern half of Wisconsin on Sunday and might stick around into Monday.

Haze from wildfire smoke likely on Sunday. (WSAW)

Some haze due to wildfire smoke on Monday, especially Wausau north and east. (WSAW)

The work week gets underway Monday with more sun than clouds in the morning, then clouds building during the afternoon. A chance of showers or storms for the afternoon into the early evening. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hottest days of the year are on tap this week ahead. (WSAW)

More humid in the days ahead as temps rise into the 90s for highs mid to late week. (WSAW)

The heat is going to be on starting Tuesday in Central Wisconsin and Wednesday north. The heat dome that has been parked over the southwestern part of the country will be shifting east and bringing 90 degree heat to the Upper Midwest. Turning more humid as well, with dew point values in the mid 60s to low 70s mid to late week. Partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index values will be near the air temps on Tuesday, while in the mid to upper 90s on Wednesday during the afternoon.

Staying hot Thursday and Friday with a chance of isolated storms on Thursday, while scattered storms are possible Friday. Otherwise some intervals of sunshine, hot, and humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Afternoon heat index in the upper 90s to low 100s. First Alert Weather Days for extreme heat are likely to be issued for Wednesday to Friday.

Next weekend is still quite warm on Saturday with a partly sunny sky and humid. Scattered showers and storms are anticipated. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

