Film ‘Sound of Freedom’ surprises many by grossing $100M despite criticism

(WSAW) - The film ‘Sound of Freedom’ is a true story based on the workings of Operation Underground Railroad founder Tim Ballard, highlighting the realities of the child sex-trafficking trade.

The movie was released on July 4 and stars actor Jim Caviezel, who portrayed Jesus in “The Passion of the Christ,” and is receiving both criticism and praise for his latest role.

The film, owned by Angel Studios, continues to draw in audiences across the country. So far, it’s grossed just over $100 million after surprising many with a $14 million July Fourth opening weekend.

People have begun to voice concerns, even frustrations though over a possible censorship of the film due to what some call a lack of media coverage across multiple mainstream platforms.

Some have gone so far as to say government agencies, such as the Department of Justice, no longer view sex trafficking as a major concern.

However, according to The Associated Press and DOJ websites, the DOJ had updated its site and moved an excerpt about international child sex trafficking from one page, and released its national strategy on preventing child exploitation page.

The AP assessment found that the DOJs webpage outlined various subject areas covered by the agency’s unit focused on prosecuting child exploitation cases. It had been part of a broader section describing child sex trafficking updated in May.

Following the first few weeks of the film’s release, Caviezel has voiced his response toward some claiming the film and Caviezel himself delve into controversial ideologies and told Fox News that, “The moral depravity is such now that people are willing to live with this. That’s why we did the film.”

Competition at the box office is expected to ramp up even more now following the release of “Barbenheimer” in theaters this weekend.

