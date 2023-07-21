News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin State Water Ski Show Championships get underway in Wisconsin Rapids

2022 Waterski tournament (FILE)
2022 Waterski tournament (FILE)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The largest and longest-running show water ski tournament in the world is underway in Wisconsin Rapids.

The four-day tournament began Thursday and ends Sunday.

The tournament takes place at Red Sands Beach, Lake Wazeecha in Wisconsin Rapids. The Wisconsin State Water Ski Show Championships features 24 of Wisconsin’s best show water ski teams and 75 individuals competing for a chance to compete at the National Water Ski Show Championships. Teams are given one hour to put on their best-themed performance for the thousands of spectators that pack Red Sands Beach.

In 2022, the tournament filled all hotels in the Wisconsin Rapids and Plover area for the extended weekend and brought in over $3.7 million in revenue to the Wisconsin Rapids Area.

On Saturday, Miss America, Grace Stanke will do a meet an greet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the tournament grounds. She will also be assisting in handing out all the Division 2 awards.

Click here to view the event schedule.

