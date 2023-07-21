Wausau Parks Department: Meet the Goats event planned for Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On July 24, the public will have a chance to meet the herd of goats hired to eat invasive plants near downtown Wausau.

Earlier this month, the goats arrived at Barker Stewart Island as a non-chemical way to control weeds. It’s the third year the goats have returned to the island for “work’.

The goats are limited to the north portion of the island, which is approximately four acres with the use of electric fencing.

The event is July 24 from 4-6 p.m. There is a walking path that leads to the island. The walking path can be accessed between the library and WOW.

