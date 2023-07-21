News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Parks Department: Meet the Goats event planned for Monday

A tribe of goats is settling into their new home on Barker-Stewart Island in Wausau Wednesday night.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On July 24, the public will have a chance to meet the herd of goats hired to eat invasive plants near downtown Wausau.

Earlier this month, the goats arrived at Barker Stewart Island as a non-chemical way to control weeds. It’s the third year the goats have returned to the island for “work’.

The goats are limited to the north portion of the island, which is approximately four acres with the use of electric fencing.

The event is July 24 from 4-6 p.m. There is a walking path that leads to the island. The walking path can be accessed between the library and WOW.

