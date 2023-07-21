News and First Alert Weather App
Rafters fall to Battle Jacks in extra innings, lose 5th straight game

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters gave up three runs in the 10th inning
By Noah Manderfeld and Ben Helwig
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters let the game slip away in the tenthth inning to fall to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 7-5 in extra innings.

The Rafters scored a run in four of the first five innings, with two of the runs coming on sacrifice flies. Brendan Bobo homered in the fifth inning to give the Rats a 4-0 lead heading into the sixth.

That’s when the Battle Jacks started to make their move offensively. They took advantage of starter Josh Howitt in the sixth, scoring two runs on a double from Blake Salamon. Howitt got out of the inning to finish the game with just two runs allowed in six innings.

In the seventh, Sebastian Kuhns tied the game on a two-RBI single. The game remained tied into extra innings, when Brock Daniels broke the seal for the Battle Jacks with an RBI single in the top of the tenth inning. Blake Mcrae added two more runs to put the game out of reach.

The Rafters have now lost five straight games and sit in last place in the Great Lakes West second half standings.

