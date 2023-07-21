New information details moments before fugitive was arrested in outdoor encampment

BIRNAMWOOD, Wis. (WSAW) - New incident reports released to NewsChannel 7 on Friday detail the circumstances that led up to the arrest of Shawn Clark.

In 2018, Clark, 44, was convicted of having sexual contact with a child he knew two years prior. He received a sentence of two years probation with the condition that he spend 75 days in jail. In August 2020 the agreement was revoked and Clark was ordered to spend five years on probation and register as a sex offender for life.

On June 6, 2022, an annual registration letter was mailed to Clark at the same property. The letter was not returned. On June 25, 2022, Clark was listed as being non-compliant. On June 30, 2022, it was discovered that Clark likely absconded from supervision around July 2021.

Recently, officers had received information that Clark was living in the woods in a small structure near Aniwa. Court documents stated attempts to arrest Clark had been hampered by Clark`s own family members.

Investigators had learned Clark had made comments saying he “wasn’t going to prison”. The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force was requested to assist.

On July, 11 the hideout was near County Highway D and County Highway OO in the town of Norrie, in Marathon County. The clandestine fort was built on private property in an effort to evade arrest by law enforcement. Reports stated the hideout was on a raised hill, which gave the occupant a 360-degree lookout.

Authorities release photos of location where they said fugitive was hiding. (Marathon County Sheriff's Department)

Authorities release photos of location where they said fugitive was hiding (Marathon County Sheriff's Department)

Investigators noticed smoke coming from the structure and called out to Clark that he was under arrest. Authorities said Clark ran out of the structure and headed east. Clark tripped while running and was arrested.

Inside the structure was a fire pit, tent with a sleeping bag, and a firearm.

Clark was previously sought on an active felony warrant issued by the Department of Corrections for a sex offender registration violation. He’ll return to court in Shawano County on July 26 for that case. He is now facing new charges in Marathon County for possessing a firearm, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a concealed knife.

Shawn Clark, 44 (Wisconsin Department of Corrections)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.