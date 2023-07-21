Langlade Co. to close major section of ATV trail on Monday

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Beginning Monday, July 24, at 12 p.m., Langlade County will be closing a section of ATV trail for a major trail rehabilitation project.

The ATV trail from Fraley Road (Intersection 43) east to Highway 64, and the ATV trail from Badger Ranch Road to Intersection 44 will be shut down.

The White Lake area can be accessed using existing road routes by following Fraley Road south to County Highway P, then remaining on County Highway P for approximately six miles to the Wolf River State Trail.

Langlade ATV Trail Closure (Langlade County)

This project will mainly impact people who typically travel on the north side of Highway 64 to get to White Lake and the surrounding areas.

These trials will remain closed until further notice.

