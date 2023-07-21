News and First Alert Weather App
Judge finds Taylor Schabusiness competent; jury selection set for Friday

Taylor Schabusiness at a court hearing, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Just hours before jury selection is set to begin in a Green Bay murder and dismemberment case, a Brown County Judge rules Taylor Schabusiness’ remains competent to stand trial.

WBAY-TV reports Judge Thomas Walsh made a final ruling on Schabusiness’ competency, saying he is satisfied she is able to assist in her own defense when the trial begins Monday. The judge made his ruling Friday based on two recent competency evaluations completed by two experts with opposing opinions.

The court-appointed expert finds Schabusiness is competent to stand trial. The defense’s expert finds Schabusiness not competent to stand trial.

Judge Walsh says he’s reviewed everything in this case to date including past evaluations and also takes into consideration his own observations of Schabusiness in court.

“As I sit up here, I can see everything that goes on in the courtroom. I can see them interacting, discussing. Schabusiness indicates she can work with him, she understands courtroom procedures and players are. There’s been occasions of inappropriate behavior, that Dr. Seipel indicated on testimony here, he was fundamentally unable to rule out that they are volitional in nature,” Judge Walsh said.

Jury selection is set to begin at 1 p.m. Friday. Each side will get seven strikes during voir dire. The judge wants four alternatives so there will be a total of 16 people in the jury box for this murder trial.

Schabusiness is charged with first-intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault for Shad Thyrion’s death. He was 25-years-old and died on Feb. 23.

Her trial has been delayed a few times already as defense experts had difficulty coordinating interviews with Schabusiness in jail, then in February her defense attorney withdrew after she physically attacked him during a court hearing.

