Free car seat checks offered Monday in Friendship

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Health & Human Services Division of Public Health will hold car seat checks on Monday, July 24 from 2-4 p.m.

The event is a free way to make sure your the car seat is correctly installed in our vehicle. Appointments are required and can be made at: bit.ly/3NJNDV2

Parents and caregivers should bring their child with, if possible. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, correctly used child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71%.

The Adams County Health and Human Services is located at 108 E North St. in Friendship.

