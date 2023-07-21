First Alert Weather: Warm summer weekend, heat wave ahead next week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The work week wraps up with intervals of sun and some clouds, as well as a chance of showers or storms. Typically warm late July summer weekend with additional chances of wet weather later Saturday, while Sunday is dry. Heating up for the new work week with possible First Alert Weather Days due to extreme heat from Wednesday through next Friday. Heat index values could rise above 95° during the afternoon hours.

Heating up next week with highs in the 90s starting Wednesday. (WSAW)

The drought continues across most of the area with moderate drought conditions being reported in the northern half of Wisconsin. Severe to extreme drought in the southern parts of the state.

Moderate drought conditions are being reported across much of North Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

A mix of sun and clouds for the rest of Friday and warmer. Chances of showers and perhaps a storm through the early evening. Temperatures will go from the upper 70s to low 80s, back into the 70s and 60s through late evening.

A chance of showers and isolated storms Friday evening. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy overnight into Saturday morning. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Sun mixing with clouds Saturday, scattered PM showers/storms possible. (WSAW)

Sunshine will yield to some clouds on Saturday with afternoon scattered showers and storms. No severe storms are expected, but any stronger storm could produce downpours, gusty winds, small hail, and lightning. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Scattered afternoon to early evening showers & storms possible Saturday. (WSAW)

Sunday should be dry with more sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

A warm front will be shifting through the region on Monday and could spark a few showers or storms during the day. Otherwise some sun with highs in the low 80s. The heat will be for the days ahead. Partly cloudy and rather warm Tuesday. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sizzling for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with a partly cloudy sky each day. A risk of storms perhaps on Friday. Highs in the low 90s.

Turning more humid next week with dew point values in the mid 60s to low 70s Wednesday to Friday. (WSAW)

Dew point values are going to be rising into the mid 60s to low 70s later next week, which could lead to heat index values (or what it feels like) to 95° or higher. If this trend continues, First Alert Weather Days for extreme heat could be needed on Thursday and Friday, with the hottest conditions being during the afternoon hours.

