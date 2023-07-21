First Alert Weather: Seasonable weekend weather, sweltering heat arrives next week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Warmer and near normal high temperatures return Friday, expecting to last through the weekend. Some stray showers or a thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon or evening of Friday and Saturday. Sweltering heat and humidity arrives middle of next work week.

We wrap up the work week Friday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures returning to seasonable near 80. There is a chance for a stray shower to pop-up during the afternoon or evening. A chance for an isolated thunderstorm to brew, not not expected to be strong or severe.

Temperatures will stay near seasonable over the weekend. Sun and clouds Saturday with another risk of showers or non-severe storms late afternoon and evening. Dry and mostly sunny Sunday.

Plan for rising temperatures next work week, where a heat wave could be on tap for us starting Tuesday or Wednesday. Mostly sunny and dry Monday with highs sitting anywhere from the low to mid-80s. Turning hot and humid Tuesday, highs sitting in the upper 80s with a slight chance for an isolated storm. Dew points will rise towards the upper 60s to low 70s starting Wednesday, lasting through Friday. Dew points this high will make conditions feel very muggy and humid.

High temperatures will sit around the low to mid-90s Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures and dew points this high will make for some uncomfortable conditions, where heat indices could feel like the triple digits.

