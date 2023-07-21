Construction on Highway 107 in Lincoln County to start on July 31

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) -- Starting July 31, Highway 107 in Lincoln County will be closed and detoured as crews work to replace two culverts, repair a bridge and replace a bridge.

Crews will replace the culvert pipes just north of Eggert Drive and north of Rock Falls Drive. Crews will also make improvements at Joe Snow Creek and Skanawan Creek.

During construction, traffic will be detoured on Highway 64, County J, US 51 and County S. Work is schedule to be done by October.

