Alvin the therapy dog retires from North Central Health Care

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A precious pooch is headed into retirement. Alvin, the therapy dog for North Central Health Care, is entering his golden years after providing comfort and emotional support to the community for years.

“Alvin was everywhere around the community, so he’s well-loved,” said Gary Olsen, the executive director for North Central Health Care.

NCHC’s first therapy dog is finally getting to kick his paws up.

”He’s fluffy, wonderful, loving,” said Olsen. “He just brings a smile to your face when he walks in the room.”

Alvin has worked for NCHC since 2019, so his coworkers decided to throw him a send-off.

”He was 3 years old when we got him so he’s 7-and-a-half years old. This was our retirement party for him,” said Olsen.

Alvin has been using his therapy skills to help kids, the elderly, and people with mental health concerns.

”He helped with everything when it came to our crisis center. He helped with that. He helped with our behavioral health. He helped with our nursing home actually, also going around with all the residents there, and he went to school community events,” said Olsen.

At 50 years old in human years, it was time for everyone’s best friend to step down.

“Just like humans, they reach their point when it’s time to retire. Dogs are the same way,” said Olsen.

The legendary canine even has his own mural near the 400-Block.

“It’s what Alvin does. Alvin just brings a calm when he shows up,” said Olsen.

Alvin will spend the rest of his life with his trainer and handler. NCHC said they’re unsure if there will be a replacement for Alvin in the future.

