Winning Powerball tickets sold in Grand Chute, Hayward, Green Bay and Appleton

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Although the winning Powerball jackpot ticket was not sold in Wisconsin... winning tickets with lesser amounts were.

Someone in California won $1.08 billion Wednesday night – the third-largest prize ever awarded in the history of Powerball. The winning numbers were 7-10-11-13-24, and the Powerball was 24.

In Grand Chute, a $1,000,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Kwik Trip on 3721 W. College Ave. In Hayward, a $100,000 winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Kwik Trip on 15870 US Hwy 63. The ticket included the $1 Power Play option turning a $50,000 win into a $100,000 win because of the 2X Power Play multiplier. Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were also part of Wednesday’s fun. The winning tickets were sold at Kwik Trip on 3525 Humboldt Rd. in Green Bay and Ballard Motomart on 2838 N. Ballard Rd. in Appleton.

