Weston woman now missing 3 months, sheriff’s department still investigating

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Three months have now passed since the mysterious disappearance of a 47-year-old Weston woman.

Tara Sullivan was discovered to be missing on April 18. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department says numerous searches have been conducted and multiple leads and pieces of evidence have been examined that have not led authorities to Tara’s location or the reason for her disappearance.

“We’ve exhausted many of the traditional paths we would take with an investigation of this nature,” shared Captain of Investigations Jeff Stefonek of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. “As we work to advance our investigation, we continue to ask the community for assistance in locating Tara and bringing her home safely. Please keep an eye out for Tara and share any new tips or information with our office.”

Sullivan is 5 foot 7 inches tall, 128 pounds, with green eyes. Her current hair color and clothing description is unknown. She is known to be without her vehicle, cellphone, and purse, including her identification, credit cards, and cash.

A poster has been made available for those wishing to continue to aid in the search for Tara. The poster can be printed or shared digitally from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Clearinghouse for Missing & Exploited Children & Adults website.

Anyone who has had contact with Sullivan since April 1 is encouraged to call the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200, option 5, to speak with an investigator. If you see Tara or know of her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 so that law enforcement can verify her safety.

