Wenzel’s Farm to attempt World Record for longest meat stick

Wenzel's Farm
Wenzel's Farm(Wenzel's Farm)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Wenzel’s Farm is attempting to set a World record for the longest meat snack stick.

The record will be attempted on Aug. 19. Wenzel’s Farm will attempt the record during their 75th Anniversary celebration. An official measurement will take place with a Guinness World Records adjudicator to confirm that the record has been set.

A full day of events will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Wenzel’s Park in Marshfield. The day will kick off at noon and will be filled with plenty of food options, family-friendly games, bounce houses, dunk tank, mini-golf, and a karaoke competition. The evening will wrap up with a free concert by nationally acclaimed and chart-topping sibling duo, Jocelyn, and Chris. Please stay tuned to the Wenzel’s Farm website and social media channels for further announcements and additional events.

The Wenzel first started producing quality meat products in 1949.

