Wausau man sentenced to 10 years in prison in meth case

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau man was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 10 years in prison for possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.

Devin Needham, 37, pled guilty to charges on April 5.

In December 2021, law enforcement agents began a drug investigation into Needham. The investigation showed that Needham and his co-defendant, Ari Lor, were involved in selling large amounts of methamphetamine.

On June 20, 2022, GPS location data from Lor’s cellular telephone showed he was driving toward Wausau from his home in Appleton, where officials believed Lor was planning to meet with Needham to buy meth.

After officers saw Lor leave a Wausau market with a plastic bag and get into a minivan, they pulled the minivan over for an expired registration sticker.

The use of K9 then identified the presence of narcotics, where officers found approximately one pound of meth in a white plastic bag.

Officers later reviewed surveillance video from the market and saw Lor and Needham walk around the store together. In the video, Needham was carrying a white plastic bag identical to the bag found in the minivan containing the meth.

During Lor’s arrest, agents seized two cell phones from him and confirmed that Lor and Needham talked about the price of one pound of meth. Needham responded that it would cost $4,000. Messages prior to Lor’s arrest on June 20 show him and Needham making plans to meet that day in Wausau.

Needham’s criminal history includes eight prior felony convictions, including convictions for child abuse, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and bail jumping.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Peterson stated that Needham was a significant drug trafficker and had a substantial criminal history including multiple offenses involving violence.

Lor was sentenced to 10 months in prison on June 29.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force which includes investigators from the FBI, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Wausau Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Everest Metro Police Department, and Wisconsin’s National Guard Counterdrug Program.

The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group and the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office also provided assistance.

