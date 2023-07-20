Van Der Geest representing Merrill, family in Kulwicki Driver Development Program

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Levon Van Der Geest was raised on racing in almost every way possible.

“I grew up in the race shop too,” said Van Der Geest. “I took my first steps out here watching the guys work on the race cars.”

Levon followed in the footsteps of his dad Jay, also a racer. Gifted a dirt go-kart when he was seven years old by his dad, Levon started his racing career in Ringle. From there, he moved into Bandalaros at State Park Speedway and began racing more and more, although it took a while for him to gain his footing.

“Even with all that, it was nerve-racking my first two years,” said Van Der Geest. “I remember just kind of staying at the back of the pack and riding around. It’s hard just going from laps of your own at a track to racing against other people.”

With time came more confidence for the Merrill native. Van Der Geest won the Milwaukee Mile at just 15 years old, making him the youngest winner in the race’s history.

”It was just huge,” said Van Der Geest. “It not only gave me a huge confidence boost that like racing was something I could be really successful at, but it also really got my name out there at an early age and got us some sponsorships and a lot of attention.”

Now 19, Van Der Geest is a student at UW-Milwaukee studying mechanical engineering. However, he is still driving full force in the racing world. Van Der Geest was selected as one of seven finalists for the Kulwicki Driver Development Program, a program in honor of late NASCAR driver and Wisconsin native Alan Kulwicki.

“Making it into the program, it’s been really cool, being a part of his legacy and being able to try and carry that on like, a NASCAR racer that came from the state that I grew up racing in,” said Van Der Geest.

The program awards each driver a stipend of $7,777 (in honor of Kulwicki’s car number). Over the course of the year, the finalists are judged based on the finishes in their races and the impact they make in the community. For Van Der Geest, he’s focusing his community impact on food insecurity.

“It’s been great. I’ve been meeting a lot of awesome people,” said Van Der Geest. “I get to learn a lot more about Alan Kulwicki. Learned about people that were involved in his life and I get someone that I get to represent for the whole, a legendary driver like that, it’s just been an awesome experience.”

The entire program is a point of pride for Van Der Geest, who hopes to follow the path of another central Wisconsin driver, his friend Luke Fenhaus, who won the program back in 2021.

“I remember watching him when he was in the Kulwicki Driving Development Program and he ended up winning it and I saw how far that took him in his career,” said Van Der Geest. “I mean, it was huge for him so when I signed up for it again this year and I made it as a semifinalist, that was even more exciting. and then to find out I made it as one of the finalists that get to represent him for the whole year, it was really a surreal experience for me.”

Off the track is one thing for Van Der Geest. On the track, he likes where he’s at. He’s coming off an eighth-place finish at Slinger and is racing at State Park Speedway this weekend. He says he and his team are in a very good place.

“I see a lot of speed in my driving,” said Van Der Geest. “I think as a team we’re getting a lot closer to where we need to be to win some big races and really help get our name out there and hopefully win the Kulwicki Driver Development Program.”

Van Der Geest is holding a fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 3 at County Market in Merrill, accepting donations for Peyton’s Promise. He and his car will be there from 3-6 p.m.

