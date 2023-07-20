News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point Police says couple involved in 2 recent vehicle pursuits

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people face criminal charges after police said they were involved in vehicle pursuits just weeks apart.

Stevens Point Police said a man and woman were identified during a traffic stop on July 5 on Post Road. The suspects were a 45-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman. When Officers re-approached the vehicle, the man drove away at a high rate of speed. The pursuit was terminated due to the suspect’s erratic driving.

On Thursday, police said the same couple was located near the 3200 block of Church Street. Officers attempted a high-risk stop and the man again left the scene at a high rate of speed. A short pursuit ensued and again it was terminated due to the high speeds of the suspect vehicle. A short time later officers located the vehicle, unoccupied, in the 3200 block of Coon Avenue. Officers set up a perimeter and after a short foot pursuit, the man and woman were arrested.

Both are facing charges, with the man facing more serious counts due to his alleged erratic driving.

