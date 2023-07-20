News and First Alert Weather App
Spencer School District to add $1.4 million Infant Care Center

The new $1.4M facility is being funded by a federal reimbursement for a 2018 grant project
By Sloane Wick
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPENCER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Spencer School District is adding an Infant Care Center to their school. The center will cost $1.4 million, but $517,000 of that is being backed by the federal government.

“The lack of care for children younger than three has been an issue for a while and caused stress for many families,” said Mike Hendreas, a Spencer School District administrator.

“First thing it’s going to do is allow some of our young families to breathe,” Hendreas added. “I think that it’s a shame in this day and age that part of the process of planning a family is ‘what about daycare,’ and you would hate, you know, it’s one of the most the best times of your life. That has to be that great cloud hanging over you.”

Employers have lost employees because they needed to stay home with their children due to the lack of available care. Those employers include the school district.

“We’ve lost teachers because of daycare and that’s an issue. You know, it’s not only impacting our school district, but it’s impacting you have a good teacher in front of kids, and that’s not going to happen because of lack of daycare [under this],” Hendreas said.

The money the school is using is from FEMA. The school district applied for emergency funds in 2018 for a gym that doubles as a tornado shelter, but they didn’t get all the money they applied for.

Later, FEMA ended up having more money left over than expected, so Spencer got reimbursed for what they had already spent which will go towards the infant care center.

School Board President Jordan Buss, a father to a five-year-old daughter, said the program is critical for parents in the community.

“When you have a newborn, half the time you have to plan over like a year in advance just to get on a waiting list. So this just opportunity to expand the offerings for our community members will just take that stress off of them,” he said.

