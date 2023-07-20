New UWSP food truck opens to students and community Friday

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s ‘Stevie’s Food Truck’ officially opens to the public Friday.

The food truck idea was first proposed two years ago by Olivia Molle, a Master’s in Business Administration student. The goal of the truck is to bridge the gap between the UWSP campus and the community.

“We have so much spirit here on campus and it’s really great that we can actually bring that out into a wider community than just Stevens Point,” Marketing Specialist with University Dining Abby Heistad said.

The food truck will not be open only on campus. It can be booked for weddings, graduations, and any celebrations. The truck plans to be at fairs and the Riverfront Rendezvous next year.

“In the first year, we’re going to try to get it out so that it makes a lot of friends in the community and that we can show off this wonderful food truck,” University Dining Interim Director Laura Ketchum-Ciftci said.

The truck will not serve typical dining hall food. Instead, the menu will match the preference of customers.

“It’s not dining food at all,” Heistad said. “We have a really unique and wonderful culinary staff that are going to really be creating a menu for whatever variety of needs that our guests are wishing to receive.”

The official opening is Friday at 11 a.m. at the Steven’s Point Brewery.

For more information on booking the food truck or its locations, click here.

