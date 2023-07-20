News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

New study finds teen suicide rates dropped during COVID-19 school shutdowns

FILE - Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the...
FILE - Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the study Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.(WGAL via CNN Newsource, file)
By WGAL Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study found rates of teen suicide and suicide attempts were at their lowest when schools were shut down during the pandemic.

Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the study Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Data was analyzed from more than 73,000 emergency department visits and hospitalizations between 2016 and 2021.

Teen suicidality incidents include those of self-harm, suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts.

The authors found the number of incidents increased nationally between 2016 and 2019, but they fell when school systems were basically shut down across the country in 2020.

When classes returned in 2021 the rate not only rebounded, it increased beyond what was expected.

Researchers believe interventions during the peak months of April and October could help protect against seasonal increases.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, or dial 911 in case of emergency.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avelo added as carrier from CWA
Central Wisconsin Airport announces new low-cost carrier with flights to Orlando
Crash reported on Hwy Z in town of Wausau
Driver cited in morning crash east of Wausau
Blissful Bites & Brunch logo
New restaurant opens in Rothschild
Taylor County District 13 Recall Election
Suckow unseats longtime Taylor Co. Board Supervisor in recall election
EV Charging stations Weston
Safety concerns over increase in electrical vehicle chargers in Wisconsin

Latest News

Tara Jane Sullivan
Weston woman now missing 3 months, sheriff’s department still investigating
Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's...
Women’s World Cup security heightened ahead of opening match following deadly shooting in Auckland
FILE - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at an event where he announced his run for president on...
RFK Jr. will testify at House hearing over online censorship
UPDATED CAPTION: A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the...
US says North Korea has not responded to attempts to discuss American soldier who ran across border