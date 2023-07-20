Fox to air Women’s World Cup, 9 p.m. newscasts adjusted starting Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The FIFA Women’s World Cup from New Zealand and Australia will be airing on Fox beginning Thursday.

With that, some soccer matches during the next few weeks are expected to impact some Fox/WZAW newscasts during the NewsChannel 7 at 9 p.m. shows. The 4 p.m. newscasts are not expected to be impacted.

The following dates are for newscasts that will likely be affected:

Thursday, July 20 - Nigeria v. Canada. NewsChannel 7 at 9 p.m. will air around 11:30 p.m.

Friday, July 21 - USA v. Vietnam. NewsChannel 7 at 9 p.m. will air around 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26 - USA v. Netherlands. NewsChannel 7 at 9 p.m. will air around 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3 - MLB game, teams TBA. The newscast is scheduled to go on on time, but it could be later.

Thursday, Aug. 10 - World Cup Quarterfinals, teams TBA. NewsChannel 7 at 9 p.m. will air around 10 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17 - MLB game, teams TBA. The newscast is scheduled to go on on time, but it could be later.

The newscasts will air as soon as the soccer matches are done, so times may not be exact.

For more information about newscast times and other programming, visit www.wsaw.com/programming/schedule/.

