First Alert Weather: Breezy with more chances of wet weather ending the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The latest round of strong storms produced some gusty winds and downpours into early Thursday morning. Clouds will be mixed with sunshine on Thursday with a chance of showers. More opportunities for showers and storms on Friday and Saturday. Next week is shaping up to get hot with a potential heat wave in North Central Wisconsin. This could be the hottest weather we experience this summer and the middle of next week is being monitored for possible First Alert Heat Days due to excessive heat and humidity.

Most of the area picked up some appreciable rainfall Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Severe storms are common in western Wisconsin Wednesday evening, with high winds and large hail reported with some storms. Hail as big as tennis balls was reported near Rice Lake and wind gusts of 55 to 65 mph were also reported. A wind gust up to 65 mph was measured just west of Gilman in Taylor County Wednesday night.

Hail up to tennis ball size was reported near Rice Lake on Wednesday evening with severe storms. (WSAW)

Wind gust of 65 mph reported west of Gilman Wednesday night with severe storms. (WSAW)

In the wake of the cold front, breezy and a bit cooler for Thursday. Clouds will be more likely in the north, while intervals of sun and clouds in Central Wisconsin. There is a chance of spotty showers during the day. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A mix of sun & clouds, breezy. Spotty showers possible. (WSAW)

A chance of spotty showers on Thursday. (WSAW)

Clearing out this evening with a mostly clear sky overnight into Friday morning. Lows in the low to mid 50s. A fair amount of sunshine to wrap up the work week on Friday, however, there is a chance of scattered afternoon to early evening showers and storms. The storms are not expected to be severe, but any stronger storm will produce downpours, brief gusty winds, and perhaps small hail. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Scattered showers & storms Friday & Saturday. Dry & warm Sunday. (WSAW)

The weekend starts with some sun on Saturday but clouds are on the increase for the afternoon with another risk of showers or storms late into the evening. Highs in the low 80s. It is shaping up to be dry and warm Sunday with more sun than clouds. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

A heat wave could be on tap for next week. (WSAW)

Temperatures will be on the rise for the new work week with a potential heat wave starting on Tuesday. Partly cloudy Monday with afternoon readings peaking in the mid 80s. A fair amount of sun and a hot Tuesday. A slight chance of an isolated storm. with highs in the low 90s. The humidity will be increasing by mid-week with dew points in the mid 60s to low 70s. Hot and humid Wednesday with sun and a chance of isolated storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Partly cloudy, hot, and steamy next Thursday with highs in the mid 90s.

