Christmas in July charity taking donations to Marshfield Saturday

By Chandler Ducker
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Are you one of those people who is already counting down the days till Christmas? This Saturday is your chance to help a local Santa and kids staying at Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

“Make others happy”-- It’s something Greg Cemke, who calls himself Santa Greg, strives to do every day. He started the Christmas in July charity after a tragic accident almost took his life. He says he knows how scary staying in a hospital can be during a traumatic event, so that’s why Saturday, Santa Greg and his elves will leave Bull Falls Harley Davidson on motorcycles to deliver gifts to kids at Marshfield Children’s Hospital. He said the kids get excited seeing the motorcycles pull up.

“Over the past eight years, we’ve collected and put projects in the hospital, over $300,000. So, this year’s project is we’re funding the hospital’s own physical facility therapy dog for the kids, for anxiety and stress and reducing anxiousness and stuff,” said Greg Cemke, founder of Christmas in July Central Wisconsin charity.

There’s no doubt Greg Cemke is making an impact, but he’s not doing it alone. Businesses like Clean Slate Coffee House are helping. Owner Jen Fox says this year, the toy box has been overflowing. She says the charity is very important to her and the community.

“I met Greg about three years ago and I was just really drawn to his purpose with his charity. I have kids and I know that if they were ever in need, the care that Marshfield Children’s Hospital provides is just so beneficial,” said Jen Fox, Owner of Clean Slate Coffee House.

Friday is the last day to drop off donations. You can bring gifts to Clean Slate Coffee House in Rothschild and of course, Bull Falls Harley Davidson. The big event will be taking place right here behind me at the bull falls Harley Davidson on Saturday. You will want to look for the motorcycles and Santa Claus.

Bull Falls Harley Davidson is located at 1570 County Rd XX in Ro

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and Santa will be making his appearance then.

