3 charged after shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 and wounds another

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — Three men were facing charges Thursday after a shooting at a South Florida Walmart left one person dead and another wounded, authorities said.

The Wednesday shooting broke out after a fight between two groups at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami, according to a Miami-Dade police report.

Steve Lestin, 25, is charged with second-degree murder and attempted felony murder. Roberto Acevedo, 20, and Jimari Hodge, 21, are each charged with battery. Police said they weren’t searching for additional suspects.

Rescue workers transported two victims to a Miami trauma center after the shooting, and one later died. The man who died, 23-year-old Nathaniel Baez, was involved in the confrontation, while the other victim was a bystander who was shot in the foot, police said.

Several others were injured during the commotion caused by the shooting, officials said. A woman who fell and hit her head was taken to a hospital. Rescue workers treated five other people for minor cuts and scrapes outside the store.

Lestin was being held without bond. Acevedo and Hodge were each being held on $1,500 bail. Online jail records didn’t list attorneys for the men.

