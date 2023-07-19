News and First Alert Weather App
Woodchucks let eight run lead slip, swept in in doubleheader by Battle Jacks

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Woodchucks lost an eight run lead in game two of their doubleheader with the Battle Creek Battle Jacks to get swept in a doubleheader with the Battle Jacks on Tuesday.

In game one, the Woodchucks fell behind early with a struggling starting pitcher in Brian Reinke. In 2.2 innings, Reinke walked five batters and had three wild pitches. He was charged with five runs in what ended up being a 5-2 loss in seven innings.

In game two, the Woodchucks bats woke up in the first two innings. They scored five runs in the first inning aided by the Battle Jacks poor defense. Drew Berkland piled on more runs with a three run home run in the second inning to make it an 8-0 game. The Woodchucks held onto the lead until the fifth inning, when the Battle Jacks scored eight runs, all with two outs, to tie the game. Four straight walks and a single set up a game-tying grand slam from Brock Daniels. Two more runs in the sixth inning sealed a 10-8 loss for the Woodchucks.

The ‘Chucks are now 7-8 in the second half.

