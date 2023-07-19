News and First Alert Weather App
Woodchucks auctioning off throwback jerseys for charity

Woodchucks jersey inspired by their 1994 wool jerseys
Woodchucks jersey inspired by their 1994 wool jerseys
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Woodchucks will wear a special uniform for their game against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks Wednesday day, with the proceeds going to the Safe Kids Program.

The jerseys are inspired by their 1994 uniforms and celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Woodchucks. It features the classic orange look that the Woodchucks wore in their first few years of existence.

The Jerseys auctioned off during the game will include the starting nine’s jersey and a few of the team’s all-stars. They will also continue to put jerseys in raffles throughout the summer, with proceeds also going to Safe Kids Program.

