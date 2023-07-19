Woodchucks auctioning off throwback jerseys for charity

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Woodchucks will wear a special uniform for their game against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks Wednesday day, with the proceeds going to the Safe Kids Program.

The jerseys are inspired by their 1994 uniforms and celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Woodchucks. It features the classic orange look that the Woodchucks wore in their first few years of existence.

Tomorrow night the 'Chucks will take the field in specialty jerseys, presented by @AspirusHealth that look like our jerseys from 30 seasons ago! Jerseys will be auctioned off to raise $$ for the Safe Kids Program.



Bid on one now with our online auction: https://t.co/cxmbPcV6Mm pic.twitter.com/N9ybHb1v7f — Wausau Woodchucks (@ChucksBaseball) July 18, 2023

The Jerseys auctioned off during the game will include the starting nine’s jersey and a few of the team’s all-stars. They will also continue to put jerseys in raffles throughout the summer, with proceeds also going to Safe Kids Program.

