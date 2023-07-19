Suckow unseats longtime Taylor Co. Board Supervisor in recall election

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The results are in for the election that voters requested in Taylor County Tuesday night on a recall for longtime Taylor County seat holder.

The unofficial result is that Harvey Suckow will become the next Board Supervisor for District 13, taking over for Lester Lewis who has been in the position for the past 22 years.

However, Lewis has been the subject of a lot of complaints, leading to this recall election.

The total results show Suckow, longtime president of the Stratford Village Board, has 225 votes compared to Lewis who garnered 24 votes.

There are just under 1,000 people who are of voting age in the towns of Westboro, Molitor, and Grover combined.

In the Town of Westboro, there were 114 voters. 109 went to Suckow, while five went to Lewis.

In the Town of Molitor, 83 people came out to vote with 67 of those votes going to Suckow and 16 for Lewis.

In the Town of Grover, 49 went to Suckow, while only three voted for Lewis.

The clerks for Westboro and Molitor say the election went smoothly with no issues. Grover’s clerk declined to answer questions. The county canvass will take place Thursday, where a certified result will be made.

Once sworn in, Suckow will serve until April when the term will finish and voters will have to hold another election to start a new term.

