Stevens Point man brings opportunity to once again have a ‘Blockbuster Night’

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s only one blockbuster left in the United States in Bend, Oregon, but thanks to one movie-collecting enthusiast, you won’t have to travel so far for that sense of nostalgia.

Alex Macomber is bringing back the chance for you to once again make it a blockbuster night.

He had the idea to get a ‘Little Blockbuster Box’ after seeing a post by the Blockbuster Foundation during the pandemic.

“I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, that was such a cool idea!’”

Macomber said it only took about a half hour to paint the box. He used two cans of paint, one yellow, and one blue can, to stylize it and added that you never know what you might find in the ‘Little Blockbuster Box.’

“We’ve got DVDs, we have VHS, Blu-Ray, video games from all kinds of consoles, all the way down to the NES to the Genesis,” Macomber said.

The box has been sitting in Macomber’s front yard since last June. His mission is to give people the chance to relive their past.

“It’s a good feeling to know that we have something here that is improving the neighborhood and adding value to the community and people, regardless of who you are, can get a movie to watch or a game to play,” added Macomber.

He hopes to inspire others to give back to the community as well.

“Whether it’s a library, or pantry, or a bunch of DVD movies, or something else entirely, you can make a difference with this. I think it’s pretty cool that way.”

