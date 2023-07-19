News and First Alert Weather App
Powerball jackpot reaches $1B as local stores see influx of hopeful winners

Wednesday's jackpot is the third largest in Powerball history
By April Pupp
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Powerball jackpot is the third largest in the game’s history and the seventh largest in U.S. history.

To win the jackpot, all five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number must match. Although the jackpot is not the only possible win. There are nine different prize levels ranging from low to high dollar amounts.

Throughout the week, many people scrambled to gas stations and local convenience stores to buy their tickets.

“We saw a spike. Yesterday we sold more than 1,000 dollars and today we are thinking it is going to be even bigger,” said gas station owner Raj Bhandari. “Thinking it is going to reach to 2,000 because you need to play to win.”

More than 50% of the gross revenue from lottery ticket sales is given to the winners while 30% goes to Wisconsin property tax credits.

“Wisconsin property tax relief is the main beneficiary of the Wisconsin lottery,” Wisconsin Lottery Spokesperson Gary Kohn said. “Eligible Wisconsin homeowners do benefit from lottery sales.”

The next drawing is Wednesday night at 10 p.m. and tickets are able to be purchased until 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

