News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Portage County seeks applicants to fill District 16 seat

District 16 Map
District 16 Map(Portage Co.)
By Sean White
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Board of Supervisors has approved and authorized to fill the vacant Supervisory District 16 seat for the remainder of the unexpired 2022-2024 term.

Any qualified resident of District 16 interested in serving should file an application and resume with the County Clerk’s office no later than August 2 at 4:30 p.m.

District 16 Application
District 16 Application(Portage Co.)

Information on the structures and responsibilities of the Portage County Board of Supervisors can be viewed on the Portage County website under County Ordinance 3.1.

For more information, contact the Portage County Clerk’s office at 715-346-1351 or visit countyclerk@co.portage.wi.gov.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee died from injuries he sustained in a work-related accident on Monday, July 10.
Greenheck employee dies from work-related injuries
Rivers Edge Campground is seeing tons of people at their campground near Stevens Point.
Campground says child’s rash wasn’t caused by water in swimming area, health department investigating
Avelo added as carrier from CWA
Central Wisconsin Airport announces new low-cost carrier with flights to Orlando
Crash reported on Hwy Z in town of Wausau
Driver cited in morning crash east of Wausau
Pete Johnson, known as "Petey" at Wausau Woodchucks games, cheers on the Woodchucks.
‘It means everything’: The story behind Petey, the Wausau Woodchucks super fan

Latest News

Hour-By-Hour Forecast
First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms are possible on Wednesday
Crash reported on Hwy Z in town of Wausau
Driver cited in morning crash east of Wausau
Therapy Dog Alvin
North Central Health Care announces retirement of therapy dog Alvin
New restaurant opens in old Tony Roma's building in Rothschild