Portage County seeks applicants to fill District 16 seat

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Board of Supervisors has approved and authorized to fill the vacant Supervisory District 16 seat for the remainder of the unexpired 2022-2024 term.

Any qualified resident of District 16 interested in serving should file an application and resume with the County Clerk’s office no later than August 2 at 4:30 p.m.

District 16 Application (Portage Co.)

Information on the structures and responsibilities of the Portage County Board of Supervisors can be viewed on the Portage County website under County Ordinance 3.1.

For more information, contact the Portage County Clerk’s office at 715-346-1351 or visit countyclerk@co.portage.wi.gov.

