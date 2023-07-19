News and First Alert Weather App
Police: Semitruck runs off highway, hits man mowing lawn on tractor

A man was struck by a semitruck while he was mowing along I-69 in Indiana. (SOURCE: WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout, 16 News Now and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/WPTA/Gray News) - A man who was mowing along Interstate 69 in northeast Indiana is in critical condition after his mower was struck by a semi on Tuesday.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened just before noon when a semi struck a mowing tractor that was contracted by the Indiana Department of Transportation. The crash site was about three miles north of Auburn.

Officials said the driver of the mower was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne where he was listed in critical condition.

The semitruck driver was also taken to a hospital to be evaluated and tested for chemicals, which WNDU reports are required by law in all crashes involving serious injury or death.

WPTA reports a criminal investigation into the crash is ongoing, as authorities believe the driver of the semi was impaired.

The northbound lanes of I-69 were closed for four hours between Auburn and Waterloo for cleanup and investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU and WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

