News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Packers to release financial report Wednesday

The Packers are the only NFL team required to publish financial data because the team is publicly owned
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will release their annual financial report Wednesday ahead of next week’s shareholders meeting.

We can expect to learn what the Packers’ expenditures and profits were for last season later this morning.

We’ll find out if the number of games the Packers lost and missing the playoffs cost the Packers.

After the 2021-22 season, the Packers reported a total revenue of $579 million. Consistent wins and playoff games were both things that Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy credited for helping the team bring in that record-setting revenue.

The installation of new video boards at Lambeau Field could drive up the team’s expenses as well.

Amazon’s premiere season streaming Thursday night football games could help the Packers with their bottom line.

A $100 billion deal with NFL with TV networks this season won’t have an effect on this year’s report but could help the team’s future finances.

The Packers are the only team required to share financial data because it’s a publicly owned team.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee died from injuries he sustained in a work-related accident on Monday, July 10.
Greenheck employee dies from work-related injuries
Rivers Edge Campground is seeing tons of people at their campground near Stevens Point.
Campground says child’s rash wasn’t caused by water in swimming area, health department investigating
Pete Johnson, known as "Petey" at Wausau Woodchucks games, cheers on the Woodchucks.
‘It means everything’: The story behind Petey, the Wausau Woodchucks super fan
Generic Plane Crash Graphic
2 hurt in plane crash at Eagle River Airport
Margaret Creamer booking photo
Stevens Point woman charged in 2021 fatal overdose death