Organizers move Concerts on the Square indoors due to forecasted weatehr

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- Wausau Events has announced that they are moving Wednesday night’s Concert on the Square indoors due to the forecasted storms.

The concert will take place inside Whitewater Music Hall with Johnny and the MoTones taking the stage at 6 p.m. The concert will be limited to the first 275 attendees. Attendees can start arriving at 5 p.m. Carry-ins and chairs are not allowed.

Whitewater Music Hall is located at 130 1st St. in Wausau.

