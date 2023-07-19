News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Organizers move Concerts on the Square indoors due to forecasted weatehr

Whitewater Music Hall
Whitewater Music Hall(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- Wausau Events has announced that they are moving Wednesday night’s Concert on the Square indoors due to the forecasted storms.

The concert will take place inside Whitewater Music Hall with Johnny and the MoTones taking the stage at 6 p.m. The concert will be limited to the first 275 attendees. Attendees can start arriving at 5 p.m. Carry-ins and chairs are not allowed.

Whitewater Music Hall is located at 130 1st St. in Wausau.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee died from injuries he sustained in a work-related accident on Monday, July 10.
Greenheck employee dies from work-related injuries
Rivers Edge Campground is seeing tons of people at their campground near Stevens Point.
Campground says child’s rash wasn’t caused by water in swimming area, health department investigating
Pete Johnson, known as "Petey" at Wausau Woodchucks games, cheers on the Woodchucks.
‘It means everything’: The story behind Petey, the Wausau Woodchucks super fan
Generic Plane Crash Graphic
2 hurt in plane crash at Eagle River Airport
Margaret Creamer booking photo
Stevens Point woman charged in 2021 fatal overdose death

Latest News

Shuttle to be offered from Big Bull Falls Blues Fest
Avelo added as carrier from CWA
Central Wisconsin Airport announces new low-cost carrier with flights to Orlando
Mid-State to host veteran education benefits event
Mid-State to host veteran education benefits event on Wisconsin Rapids Campus
Crash reported on Hwy Z in town of Wausau
Crews responding to crash east of Wausau