North Central Health Care announces retirement of therapy dog Alvin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - North Central Health Care has announced the retirement of Alvin, the NCHC Therapy Dog, who has served the Central Wisconsin community since 2019 and has touched countless lives during his time on the NCHC team.

NCHC has invited the public to join them for a retirement celebration on Friday, July 21 at the Mount View Care Center Community Room at 2400 Marshall Street, Suite B from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Attendees will have one last formal meet and greet with Alvin and can interact and wish him well. In attendance will be several of Alvin’s dogs in service, including his brother Theo who currently serves as a therapy dog with the Wausau Police Department.

Alvin will officially retire from his therapy dog duties on July 22. Alvin has truly enjoyed NCHC and all the humans he has encountered over the years. Staff said he is looking forward to naps all day, every day, and will miss the hugs and treats he receives from his coworkers and friends.

Alvin joined NCHC in February 2019 after receiving his training as a therapy dog with a K9 training facility in Anniston, Alabama. NCHC staff spent two weeks in Alabama learning commands and Alvin’s training routines before returning and welcoming Alvin to Central Wisconsin.

Since 2019, Alvin has provided countless individuals and families with emotional support and comfort in various settings, such as NCHC’s hospitals, nursing homes, schools, and out in the community. Most recently, Alvin has served as a Therapy Dog on the Crisis Assessment Response Team, providing support out in the community with a Crisis Professional and law enforcement officer by his side.

Alvin has offered countless hours of affection, providing a sense of security to reduce anxiety and stress in those he interacts with. Through his gentle interactions and unconditional love, Alvin has helped people improve their moods, boost morale, and promote relaxation. His presence has often encouraged communication and socialization, benefiting people of all ages, particularly those facing emotional or physical challenges.

NCHC would like to extend its appreciation to all those who have contributed to Alvin’s upkeep over the years and followed him on his Facebook page. NCHC, Alvin, and his team of behavioral health professionals are grateful for your support and encouragement.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.