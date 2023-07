ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Blissful Bites & Brunch will hold a grand opening on Wednesday, July 19.

The restaurant is located in the former Tony Roma’s location on Count Road XX in Rothschild. A message on the restaurant’s Facebook page stated it would be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.