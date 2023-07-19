Mosinee man credits clinical trial for saving his life

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - After more than a decade of fighting Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, several rounds of chemo, and ineffective experimental cancer drugs, Jon Stahlecker from Mosinee was told he would likely lose his battle.

“First thing we did was we got all out affairs in order and then we started seeing people, relatives, and friends,” said Stahlecker.

Then, all the attention shifted to his last option. A clinical trial he’d be the first at Mayo Clinic to try named Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T, or CAR-T, cell therapy.

“Had a big needle in each arm and a crazy machine that they drew blood out of one arm and it went through this machine and put it back in,” Stahlecker stated.

“We take the patient’s own cells, the immune cells, the t cells, we send them to the lab. We engineer them in a way to make them recognize cancer cells and to become charged and then give them back to the patient,” said Dr. Saad Kenderian, physician-scientist and hematologist, Mayo Clinic.

Of his bonemarrow sample, 80% had leukemia before the reinjection of the modified cells. However, just two months later doctors couldn’t find a trace of the cancer.

“It is very gratifying to us when we are able to share the news,” said Dr. Kenderian.

“He said it was a success. ‘We can’t find a trace.’ I remember us breaking down crying because we were so happy and I remember saying to the doctor, ‘Kay, you did it,’ and he said ‘No, you did it,’” Stahlecker said.

Being the first person to go through the trial, doctors told him they didn’t know if the cancer would come back.

“Here it is three and a half years later and living a very normal life,” said Stahlecker.

The CAR-T cells continue to circulate through Stahlecker’s blood even today.

“They make sure the cancer cells are not coming back,” said Dr. Kenderian.

Now, Stahlecker can focus on his passions like woodworking, and spending quality time with his grandkids and wife.

“To be here today and to have the future ahead of us that we do now is incredible,” said Carolyn Stahlecker, Jon’s wife.

“We’ll never have to worry about this leukemia coming back and he’s never said that before,” said Jon.

“They’ve never said the word cure before until now,” added Carolyn.

While Dr. Kenderian said CAR-T cell therapy is still in its infancy, researchers around the world are working on ways it could be used in other cancers like lung, colon, and breast.

Jon said through the tough 12-year journey battling cancer, he never lost hope. The couple said the therapy offers more hope for others in Jon’s situation, especially as it continues to evolve.

