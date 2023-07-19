Mid-State to host veteran education benefits event on Wisconsin Rapids Campus

News and First Alert Weather App
Mid-State to host veteran education benefits event(123rf)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mid-State Technical College will hold a veteran’s benefits expo on Wednesday, July 26.

The expo is for veterans, service members, and their qualified family members. It’s from 4 to 6 p.m. on the Wisconsin Rapids Campus.

“The Veteran Benefits Bootcamp is a great opportunity for veterans and their eligible spouses and dependent children to meet with our local County Veteran Service Officers,” said Christy Whitworth, Air Force veteran and Mid-State’s financial aid & veteran benefits coordinator. “Many eligible veterans and their families have left previous events with more than just getting their educational benefits started. This is a great opportunity for our veterans to see what additional resources are available to them and to get extra assistance if needed long term.”

The Veteran Benefits Bootcamp will highlight how to use Veteran Affairs education benefits. Attendees will prepare for the upcoming fall semester with opportunities to apply to Mid-State for free, receive program recommendations based on military duties and learn how to receive credit for prior learning and experience for time in the military or past college credits.

Learn more and register for Veteran Benefits Bootcamp at mstc.edu/veteran-benefits-bootcamp.

