Marshfield Area Pet Shelter seeking donations to care for numerous kittens

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Area Pet Shelter is seeking donations to help provide care to numerous kittens that they’ve recently taken in.

Several of the kittens have conditions that required medical treatment. One recent kitten, who is nine days old, was orphaned and requires frequent bottle feeding. Donations will be used for medicine and supplies.

Click here to make a donation.

