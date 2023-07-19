Marshfield Area Pet Shelter seeking donations to care for numerous kittens

News and First Alert Weather App
Marshfield Area Pet Shelter seeks donation to care for influx of kittens
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Area Pet Shelter is seeking donations to help provide care to numerous kittens that they’ve recently taken in.

Several of the kittens have conditions that required medical treatment. One recent kitten, who is nine days old, was orphaned and requires frequent bottle feeding. Donations will be used for medicine and supplies.

Click here to make a donation.

